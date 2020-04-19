Home Tech 3 Interesting Guidelines to Keep in Mind When Choosing a Reseller Hosting...
3 Interesting Guidelines to Keep in Mind When Choosing a Reseller Hosting Provider

By Emma Dylan
In order for any website to be accessible on the internet, it needs to be hosted by an internet hosting company. Such companies provide the space for hosting, storage of information and even technical assistance should anything go wrong. In order to start a business, you may need a substantial amount of capital to be able to cater for all your clients’ needs. However, if you don’t have that, you may need to start small by looking into reseller hosting. Basically, this is where you buy a large package from the parent company then divide it into smaller packages depending on the clients’ needs. When looking for a provider to get your package from, you need to keep the following in mind:

  1. Reviews

Before you do business with any company, you need to make sure that you do your research on them. This means that you need to find out everything that you can about them, including their reviews. Reviews are important because they give you a true picture of the services offered by the company. For example, if clients are complaining in the reviews and have nothing positive to say, walk away. This is because it means that the company will just disappoint you, which will be bad for your business.

  1. Packages

Another thing you need to evaluate is the type of packages the provider has. Are they able to provide you with the amount of space that you need? Are their packages gradable? Do they have dedicated servers? You need to know all this so that when your clients want to upgrade their packages, you are able to help them. You may end up losing clients who have growing needs if you are unable to expand your packages. Furthermore, you need to compare the prices of the packages against performance before making up your mind.

  1. Customer support

One of the advantages of reseller hosting is that the parent company usually handles all the technical issues. For you to maximize this benefit, you need to choose a company that offers dedicated customer support to you and your clients. If this is not possible, it means that your clients won’t have enough support if their sites crush. This will lead to a lot of downtime, which may make clients give you bad reviews and refuse to work with you. A good hosting company should have dedicated servers that are able to provide backups to your clients’ sites in case of any problems.

