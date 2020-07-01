3 Ways a Clean Bathroom Impacts Your Business

Which areas would you say are the most crucial to keep clean in your business premises? If you said the staff kitchen or the lobby, you are 100% right. However, most of us tend to forget one of the most critical areas that should always come at the top of the list, the bathroom/washroom/restroom.

Research shows that more than 86% of consumers are not willing to return to a place if they visit the bathrooms and find out they aren’t up to par in terms of cleanliness. That statistic alone should show you how important this area is to your business.

Just like the lobby, you need to ensure your office bathrooms are always sparkling clean to impress your visitors. Here are three other ways a clean bathroom can benefit your business.

1.Reduce the spread of illness-causing germs and bacteria

Did you know that the bathroom is one of the dirtiest areas of your office? This means that a lot of germs and harmful bacteria hide in there, and without proper cleaning, they will soon find their way into your office space.

The last thing you want to experience is a situation whereby people fall sick after visiting your office. The news may spread pretty fast, and within no time, no one will be willing to come to your office. This will only translate to a loss of business and revenue.

The air inside a bathroom is usually humid, and there are also many common touchpoints such as countertops, door handles, light switches, toilets, sinks, buttons, and hand dryers.

If you don’t hire an office cleaning service to keep it clean, then the effect on your business could be catastrophic.

Commercial office cleaning experts use the most advanced and safe germicidal products combined with the best practices recommended by health professionals to keep your bathroom sparkling clean.

2.Eliminate customer complainants that can lead to bad reviews

Keeping your office bathroom clean also helps to cut down on customer complainants that could easily translate to bad reviews. Research has shown that it can take up to 12 positive customer experiences to make up for one negative experience.

Technically, it means you will need 12 positive reviews to make up for that one bad review a customer left after visiting your washrooms. In the end, you may end up handling customer complainants instead of providing service and focusing on how to take your business to the next level.

Keeping your washrooms clean not only keeps your clients happy but also helps your employees to focus on doing productive things other than being anxious about what the next client who walks into the restroom will say about the company.

3.Build customer trust

Lastly, if you run a business in the service industry, such as the hospitality industry, maintaining clean bathrooms plays a critical role in making customers trust your brand.

Typically, customers encountering unclean restrooms in hotels, restaurants, and clubs develop a negative attitude towards your business and may never come back. In fact, they will distrust your business and talk negatively about it.

Therefore, if you want to keep your customers happy and see your business grow, make sure you hire an office cleaning service to maintain high standards of cleanliness in your bathrooms.