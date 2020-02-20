4 Ways to Make Your Company Uniforms More Professional

Uniform rental companies often market their services by explaining how company uniforms present a more professional image. However, professionalism is not just a marketing cliché. Company uniforms really do make for a more professional appearance. The question is, why?

We wanted to take the opportunity of this post to explore that question. If we can help our clients better understand the professionalism angle, we believe there will be a greater appreciation for the hidden power that lies within their company uniforms.

1. The Right Cut is Noticeable

When we speak of ‘cut’ in terms of clothing, we are speaking of the style and shape of a particular garment. For example, you would have two very distinct images in your mind if you heard the phrases ‘tank top’ and ‘polo shirt’. Both kinds of shirts represent different cuts. Both garments, while shirts, are of different styles and shapes.

Company uniforms present a professional image when cut matches the company’s brand. Believe it or not, the right cut is noticeable. Furthermore, customers subconsciously know when cut matches brand and when it does not. They subconsciously know when uniforms just don’t ‘look the part’ so to speak. When they do look the part, uniforms add to a company’s professional image.

2. The Right Fit Improves Appearance

Along with cut is fit. As a general rule, uniform services make an effort to ensure that all employee uniforms fit correctly. Service providers take measurements for waist, chest, inseam, etc., for the express purposes of making sure uniforms fit properly. A properly fitting uniform looks extremely sharp.

When uniforms fit, they improve a person’s appearance. On the other hand, uniforms that do not fit properly just don’t look right. Garments that are too tight look awkward and uncomfortable; those that are too loose look sloppy. Neither extreme does very much to project a professional image. But a properly fitting uniform speaks volumes about professionalism.

3. Uniformity Creates Order

An underlying purpose of the company uniform is to ensure that all team members dress the same way. Companies do this because they know that uniformity creates order. For purposes of illustration, picture the dining room of a busy restaurant. All of the servers wearing the same uniform creates a level of consistency and order throughout. Servers can easily be identified at a glance.

Now, imagine those same servers all dressed in whatever clothes they could find at home. Suddenly there is no order or consistency. In the absence of aprons and order pads, you wouldn’t be able to tell servers apart from customers. You have just lost a measure of professionalism.

The order that results from uniformity contributes to a professional appearance by clearly delineating employees from customers. Such a delineation is more important than you might realize.

4. Brand Coordination Ties Everything Together

Branding is the bow that ties the entire uniform package together. Needless to say, it’s a crucial part of presenting a professional image. When designing uniforms, branding accounts for more than just company logos and color schemes. It also accounts for cut and fit. Cut and fit need to match the branding message. If you already have plain uniforms but want to add branding, companies like Alsco can provide logo embroidery services.

Uniforms that embrace brand coordination exemplify a company’s brand message. You cannot get more professional than that. Whether you are talking restaurant uniforms or uniforms for airline flight attendants, branding seals the deal.

You have heard many times that company uniforms present a more professional image and why. If you don’t have all four of these suggestions in place, contact a uniform company near you to get started.