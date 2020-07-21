5 Easy DIY Home Decor Ideas That Will Win Everyone’s Heart

Everyone wants to make their home attractive, and we suppose you are no different. There are several ideas available on the internet to decorate your house in a certain way. However, your home is your most intimate place. That is why you need to go with home decor ideas that are trendy and comforting. So that you find peace the moment you enter the house, and you can easily impress your friends. To accomplish this goal, you can either buy home decor or get on with some DIY ideas. But if you want your home to look amazing, it would be recommended to mix both the options and make your interiors. Here are a few DIY home decor ideas that can easily be combined with different accessories.

Add Greens

Plants can add a little extra work to your schedule, but there is no better home decor idea than them. They are healthy, keep your environment soothed out, make you comfortable, and provide endless benefits. According to the area present at your home, you can add small or big plants. Or if you already have a few pots here and there, you can make new plants out of the old ones. So you will not have to pay for new units.

Revamp The Bookshelves

If you have bookshelves at home, revamping them can serve as a great home decor idea. Two ways in which it can be done are:

Add Colours: No, we do not mean that you should cover your books with colourful paper and then place them on the shelf. It never looks good. Instead, you can add colourful arts on the shelf along with your differently coloured books.

Self-Serve Bar: When you often have friends over, guiding them towards the kitchen every time can be a hassle. You can keep your “Bar Stuff” on the shelf and turn it into a self-serve bar for everyone. If there is space left, you can fill it with complementary art pieces.

DIY Pegboards

Another exciting home decor idea is to add extra space and keep your plants, frames, and art pieces on them. However, placing add-on shelves can become a hectic task. So you can replace the option with DIY pegboards. They will look gorgeous while giving you additional space to keep extras on.

Basket Closet

Linen closets always look trendy, and they add extra room for the linens. So you do not leave them lying here and there. But if you do not have these closets in the bathroom, then it can be hefty to bring new ones and install them. So instead of that, you can use baskets just like this tutorial.

Big Mirrors

If you have a smaller space and cannot find a place to keep all these decor ideas, then the best option is installing big mirrors on the walls. These will not only look good and simple but will also make your home look more spacious. Just remember to choose the mirrors that go well with all other artistic pieces present in your house.

Get going, and make your home look amazing with these 5 DIY home decor ideas.