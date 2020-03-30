Home Tech All You Need to Know About 301 Redirects and SEO
All You Need to Know About 301 Redirects and SEO

By Emma Dylan
301 Redirect automatically delivers users to a different web page. The destination page URL will not be the same one that you typed on the browser The 301 part refers to the HTTP status code of the page being redirected. This 301 redirect communicates with the browser that the website has moved to another location permanently, and the user will automatically be redirected to that page.

Do 301 redirects affect SEO?

301 Redirects and page ranks are closely interrelated. Page Rank is a formula that Google created that measures the “value of a page” based upon the quality and quantity of its links and contents. Higher Page Rank means that that page will appear higher on the first page of Google search.

Until 2016, when a website used 301 redirects to move to another location, there was a loss of PageRank along the way. About 15% of the total rankings would reduce. But since 2019, the redirected page can have as much Page Rank as the original page. This has made 301 redirects a more useful tool to boost organic traffic.

If you have any SEO related problems, then you can seek professional help from SEO companies. Their developers will use advance WordPress tools like WP 301 Redirects to help you website regain lost traffic form old and outdated pages or posts.

WP 301 Redirects is a premium WordPress plugin that can solve any problems related to redirections, and broken link or missing page errors. It automatically redirects traffic from 404 error pages to other web pages that users will want to visit. WP redirect instantly recovers the traffic on the new site, while making the users happy at the same time.

How to fix 301 redirect issues

There are some existing SEO issues that you can fix using the following tricks.

  • Make sure the HTTP version of your WordPress redirects to the HTTPS version which provides added security. Furthermore, search engines also use HTTPS as a ranking signal.
  • Remove pages with 301 status codes from your sitemap, as these pages no longer exist technically. Google may continue to revisit them to re-crawl your website, which wastes the crawl budget.
  • Fix redirect chains, so that users can smoothly go from one website to another one that is correct. If you have a series of two or more redirects between the initial URL and destination URL, then you must fix it to shorten the loading time.
  • Fix redirect loops that have URLs that redirect back to one of the URLs on the chain. This creates an infinite loop that traps both search engines and users.
  • Fix broken redirects that redirect to a dead page. This blocks users and search engines from accessing final URLs.
  • Redirect 404 pages: 404 error pages appear when the page is permanently removed. Make sure that you don’t let your users see this, and instead redirect to a new location.

Conclusion

The above-mentioned points identify the redirecting problems that could affect SEO and also provide solutions for it. This could be useful for people trying to attract organic traffic to their new site.

If you are into WP development or theme designing, don’t forget to check out some of the best developer tools at https://wpreset.com/wordpress-developer-tools-services/

Emma Dylan
