Best Questions to Ask Before Buying a Home

By Emma Dylan
Buying a new home is a grueling process, one that requires a great deal of research. You never want to enter the process of buying a home without the appropriate knowledge, as you may end up settling for a mortgage with interest rates that are far too high or go for the wrong home entirely. Before you jump into it, there are a few questions you need to ask yourself to ensure you stay on track. Below are some examples of such questions as provided by Rex Homes, a leading mortgage professional.

What is a Good Budget?

This is one of the first questions you should ask yourself before entering the process of homebuying. Why? Because it will affect you for several decades into the future! A healthy budget for your first home purchase will protect you from terribly high interest rates and ensure that you won’t be paying down your home for the rest of your life.

Additionally, neglecting to ask oneself about the appropriate budget is perhaps one of the most common mistakes of first-time homebuyers. You must realize early on that there are costs associated with owning a home outside of the house’s price tag. Such costs include:

  • Property taxes
  • Home insurance
  • Maintenance of the home

If you’re not prepared for this in the beginning, you just might end up walking into a situation that you cannot financially handle.

Old Property vs. New Property?

This is a tough one for those with an eye for antiquity. Although older homes may be charming, there are a lot of risks to take into account when considering purchasing one. For starters, older homes were not held to the same standards of construction that current homes are. This may mean that critical elements of the home, such as the plumbing, for example, need to be replaced as early as your move-in (and perhaps even before that).

These things may add costs onto purchasing the home, and though the price tag may be lower than others due to its age, it may still be well out of your budget. It will also be quicker to accumulate damages from wear and tear than a more updated home.

What Type of Ownership is Best for You?

Not enough first-time homebuyers consider this early on, still, it is a critically important factor in the process. There are a few different types of ownership you can have for your new home. It can be listed under…

  • Sole ownership: The home is owned by a single person (you).
  • Joint tenancy: The home is listed under both yours and your partner’s (or someone else’s) name.
  • Tenancy in common: The home is not owned solely by either, like a joint tenancy, but is owned in unique percentages according to the individual.

You don’t want to give anyone the room to question your ownership of your property, so it is best to consider this element early in the process of buying a new home.

Using these questions, and any others that are unique to your financial circumstances, you will be fully prepared to responsibly purchase the home of your dreams.

