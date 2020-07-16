Considering Trade-Offs In Your SEO Strategy

Although it might be the hope of every business that their SEO strategy will be completely holistic, this is sadly not the case a lot of the time – depending on the kind of brand you have, it may very well be the case that you need to prioritise some things over others, and preparing for this trade-off can make all the difference for your long-term strategy. In this article, we take a look at a few of these trade-offs – in a few of the cases we list, it might seem obvious what the right choice might be, but it pays to appreciate how some brands can benefit from alternate approaches to their digital marketing strategy.

Trying for high traffic rather than relevancy

Although the average Sydney SEO agency might always dismiss traffic to focus on relevance in your SEO campaign, doing so is not always the best course of action. Although relevance will play a part in any SEO strategy, the part it plays is not always consistently significant – favouring a high traffic, low relevancy method can help brands attain natural links from visitors, such as when people share your site on social media or with others personally. If you’re looking at testing (such as with A/B tests and similar approaches), having significant traffic can also help you achieve more statistically significant results, which can lead to some very interesting findings very quickly. Although the relevant visitors might not be as high if you were focused more on relevancy, this kind of exposure can still help you make surprising connections to people you otherwise might not have. This high strategy/low relevancy approach isn’t suitable to everyone, of course – high web traffic keywords are usually highly competitive, plus there’s the fact that subpar conversion rates due to low relevancy limit the upfront worth of high traffic strategies.

Trendy or classic content?

When you’re looking to create content, choosing between the latest, trendiest content and timeless content to help capture the attention of your audience can be a tough decision. Going with both can create some inconsistent messages which can serve to alienate both ends of the spectrum, which is why running with one is often the best idea. If you decide to go for novelty content, staying on top of trends is of great benefit in relation to SEO, as it ensures you can easily earn links and engagement to help build your authority in relation to search engines like Google. It’s also the case that new topics have less competition, meaning ore opportunities to make a mark in the process. If you opt for more classic, evergreen topics, you can better ensure that your traffic will keep returning every month, as you will likely have built yourself up as a source of reliable, new content. It will also ensure even old content will be returned to, which means that unlike trends, evergreen content can be treated more as an business investment.

Understanding your brand

These are just two examples out of many that demonstrate that what your specific brand might need could differ greatly from the needs of another brand. With this in mind, deciding what is best for you takes a bit of time, understanding and research – don’t just go with whatever a marketing “guru” spruiks.