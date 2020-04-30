Faithful Bar Goers Name Their Favorite Bar Based On These Characteristics

Imagine this, people are in Dallas, they had a long day of work and the only thing they want to do is go with friends to a good bar, enjoying an awesome drink in a great atmosphere.

An enjoyable experience. Value for the money. It is all about the ambiance, the knowledge and attentiveness of the bartenders, the relationship with the bartender, and the drinks. So, what to look for in great Deep Ellum bars?

• Style and decoration

Although a bar owner should have in mind the type of people his business is focused on, this will determine the style of the décor of the place. But usually, a modern bar, relaxed but comfortable, will always be the best option for everyone.

Depending on the occasion is the kind of bar people will look for. But a different and unique bar will make people want to go just to live the experience.

• No, no to long waits

Few things are as annoying as arriving at a place with friends looking for a drink to have a good time and finding a huge line even to get in. Even though it is common in fashionable places and some are willing to do it just to get in and say they were in, others find this kind of detail pretentious and unnecessary, so they prefer to leave and take their money with them.

There is nothing better than being able to enter a place, be warmly welcomed and escorted to a table, like that, without any major complications.

• A warm and close attention

And once people are seated, please, Mr. waiter, come and give them the menu and offer them a drink, also, please avoid taking 40 minutes to take the order and bring what they ordered, and don’t abandon them.

Yes, we know that more clients need to be served as well but when people are not diligently served they get angry and bad things can happen.

• Creative tasteful drinks

Another success factor is flavors, a good variety of beverages from beer or tequila to elaborated creative cocktails that haven’t been tested before, when they craft their cocktail flavorings, mixers, and garnishes that pushing the boundaries of the experience and encourages people to try new tasty things.

• Good food

Gourmet food is not indispensable, a good, tasty quality one is enough. Some Deep Ellum bars make their homegrown ingredients, at these you can find a twist in classic mammas recipes. Unique threats are always a bonus, don´t be afraid to try.

• Good music

A good place will always have good music, which is an essential thing without which the whole experience will turn into nothing.

A concert by a local band, a famous person as a guest, theme parties, a performance by an artist, etc., is always a good option to attract and retain new clients, and for them to know interesting people.

In conclusion, it will always be about the quality of the experience, and people enjoying the time spent there.

Deep Ellum bars create warm spaces for people to hang out, make real connections with other people and just relax a bit.