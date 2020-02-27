Home Automotive HOW TO CHOOSE A FUEL CARD
HOW TO CHOOSE A FUEL CARD

By Emma Dylan
Do you have a business that operates a fleet of trucks? Well, you actually require a lot of useful information on the management and boosting performance. Fuel happens to be the greatest expense that most transportation companies face. And your company is not an exemption in this.

So, you would greatly appreciate getting to know a way that you can save money as you leverage other crucial benefits. You see, you can get fleet cards for fuel to add to your fleet management systems, and you won’t regret the innovation. However, to get the best card for fuel purchase, you will be needed to consider the following factors in your selection process.

The Pricing

Actually, this may come as a surprise, but it is the plain truth. You must consider the pricing of fuel that would be applied when using the card. You see, the prices are usually that you see at the station may not always reflect the fleet card fuel price.

However, after using the card for a particular period, some products will let you batch the fuel expenses, and you could get what is called volume-based pricing. This can greatly be impactful on your budget. You can save big. On this note, you must know the much you are to spend on fuel. And is it set to reduce or simply will remain the same?

Location

The fleet card you go for should meet your business needs. But do you know your business needs clearly? Well, look: you want the card that can cater to your truck fleet along the route you mostly use. Thus, the card you opt for must be operational in the location you operate. Some cards operate in only particular states.

You see, your employees should not be limited in terms of few stations to the extent of burning more fuel to get to the designated gas pumps. The point is: make sure the card you use is universal in a way that you can use across many gas stations in your area of business.

Controls

Control is a very great thing when it comes to what employees can do with your fleet card. You should go for a card that you know can be easily controlled on how you like. You can decide to have the card strictly limited to be used at the pump only. Or you can have it applied to the pump plus the convenience store. If you can greatly restrict your card to use at the vehicle service and the pump, that way, your employees cannot actually abuse your card.

Wrap up

If you want to make the right selection of the best fuel fleet card, the above information can greatly help you. The things to consider are location, in which your transportation will be taking place. It should be accepted in that route. The pricing of fuel when you use the card. And lastly, you ought to consider if you can control or restrict how the card can be utilized by your employees.

