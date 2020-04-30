How to Choose a Moving Company: These are the Things to Know!

Moving is always a stressful situation for all involved. However, one way to make the actual moving day go stress-free is to hire the right moving company. The Better Business Bureau takes over 7,000 complaints in a year relating to moving companies. Take the time to do some homework, and follow these steps to help ensure that moving day goes smoothly.

Word of mouth

Start with getting referrals from friends and family who have recently moved. Ask the real estate agent for a referral. They will be more than happy to provide some names. Do not forget to check out Yelp and other social media outlets. Read as many reviews as possible. This will help to narrow down the list.

Better Business Bureau

Stick with companies that are listed with the Better Business Bureau. It is free and easy to check. For example, search Texas moving and storage and see what comes up. Make sure the moving company is accredited and has a good rating. If any moving companies on the list are not listed, cross them off the list.

Estimate

Now it is time to contact at least three companies from the list. Ask the companies to come and do in-person estimates. After all, it is hard to get a good estimate without the movers seeing what it is they are going to move. This is also a chance to meet the people who could be handling the move. While talking with the movers, watch out for those who seem overeager to get the job. If they want a deposit upfront, that should raise a warning flag. Reputable companies such as Texas moving and storage will not ask for money upfront. Check out their moving van. If it seems rented or beat up, this too should raise a warning flag. Most reputable moving companies own their fleet.

Accreditations

Companies are vetted before trade associations will give them a seal of approval. Ask the moving companies if they belong to the American Moving and Storage Association. If they do belong, most likely they would have their logo somewhere on their truck. The American Moving and Storage Association does have a website where potential clients can check to see which moving companies have been approved.

Licenses and Insurance

It is important to make sure that the moving company is properly licensed and insured. All licensed interstate movers are given a U.S. Dot number issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Ask the moving company for their U.S. Dot number. This number is needed if a claim needs to be filed, after the move. To verify the number check the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) website. If the move is happening within the state, check with the local consumer affairs agency. This information can be found on the FMCSA’s website too.

Check the address

Make sure to do an address check on the moving company. It is more professional if the company has an actual company address, instead of listed under a home address. It is even more questionable if there is no address listing at all.

Hopefully, after all the steps are complete, the best moving company for the job will be left on the list. This will take some time, but knowing that moving day will be less stressful by using the right moving coming is worth the extra work. Nothing is worse than unpacking and finding things broken and destroyed.