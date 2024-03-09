How to Compare Personal Loan Offers for Salaried Employees?

All of us require funds occasionally. When an emergency strikes, it could be a challenge to deal with it, especially for those salaried employees who earn a fixed monthly salary. And, after the deductions, the salary will remain very small, and they can barely handle the everyday necessities. Despite the fact that there are insurance premiums and even your healthcare is taken care of, an emergency can occur, and you might be required to find funds immediately.

Nowadays, there are personal loans for salaried employees, which makes it possible for individuals to access loans in case of emergencies. Both private and public financial institutions offer salaried individual personal loans to allow them to cater to their needs. Those working with the PSU entities or government are highly likely to get the loans because of the high job security. Also, employees working in private sectors with top corporations can avail of the loans with ease. Amazingly, the interest rates offered to government and top corporate workers are very affordable.

In this guide, you will learn all the basic details about personal loan offers for salaried people and how to compare them.

Eligibility Criteria for Salaried Employees

Be an Indian citizen.

Have 21 years or above.

Be earning an income of at least Rs 20,000 every month.

Have a good credit score of 750.

You must have work experience of at least one year, and you must have spent at least six months in your current job.

Features of Personal Loans for Salaried Employees

Just like any other loans, personal loans for salaried people also come with different key features. Therefore, before deciding to apply for a loan, you ought to know what it entails. Here are the key features:

Multi-purpose: The personal loans offered to salaried individuals can be used for anything. You are not tied to a particular reason when taking the funds. Whether you want to pay for debts, travel, repair your home, or pay for school fees, you are free to do so.

No collateral: Personal loans don’t need you to provide an asset to act as collateral. Besides, you don’t need any guarantor to be approved for the loan. This is a huge relief and also implies you will get the funds in no time.

Minimal paperwork: You can acquire a personal loan of up to 2 lakhs with little paperwork. With the quick approval of the loan, you can expect to get your funds in minutes. Apply for a personal loan online and get your funds without delay.

Paperless process: When availing a personal loan for salaried employees, you don’t need to submit physical documents.

Flexible tenure: You can choose a tenure you find easier to make the monthly installment. Normally, you have a repayment period of 3 months to 15 months. This way, you will be able to achieve your objectives with ease.

Competitive rates: If you are fed up with the higher interest rates offered by some loans, you can avail of a personal loan for salaried employees at a very affordable rate.

How to Compare Personal Loan Offers for Salaried Employees

Before choosing a loan, you need to first compare the offers available. This will help you to find a good deal suited to your needs and budget. Here is what to do:

Check the Interest Rates of Lenders

The interest rate determines the repayment amount to pay. If the rate is lower, the amount will be higher during the loan tenure. However, the rate may change depending on the credit score, loan tenure, income, loan amount, and much more.

Check Loan Amount & Tenure

Often, loan amount and tenure depend on your income, credit score, repayment ability, etc. Just compare the amount and loan tenure of different lenders, then select the most suitable one among the options. While at it, compare processing charges from different lenders.

Understand Prepayment and Foreclosure Costs

Prepayment or foreclosure may help save on interest rates and reduce the debt burden. But, some of the lenders can charge penalties on loan prepayment or foreclosure. Therefore, compare them and then choose a lender charging lower charges or no charges at all.

Check Other Features

Other features you also need to compare while taking out a personal loan are instant approval, online application, flexible repayment, quick disbursal, etc. Opt for a lender offering convenient and other beneficial features that may do you good.

Comparing personal loan offers before choosing one for you is very important. To do that, head to the lender’s website and compare the rates, loan amount, tenure, processing fees, etc. When you find a lender offering better offers, apply for your loan right away and get your funds instantly.

Conclusion

If you are a salaried person and your salary is always credited to your bank account each month, when an emergency strikes before that time, it can be a dreadful experience. This might force you to dip into your savings. Fortunately, there is a great way to get funds almost immediately after applying. There are personal loans for salaried employees at lendingplate that can help you acquire the funds you need. You will be able to tackle the extra expenses that crop up.