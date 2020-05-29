Italian Sauces & Recipe for Garlic Shrimp Pasta in Red Wine Tomato Sauce

There are five classic Italian pasta sauces according to the various regional specialties and recipes. These traditional recipes are passed down from generation to generation in Italy. The five classic sauces are:

Marinara Sauce – Marinara sauce originates in Naples. Marinara sauce technically means sailor-style tomato-based, sophisticated yet straightforward sauce. Marinara makes use of very few ingredients, including tomatoes, onions, garlic, herbs, and Italian extra virgin olive oil. It is cooked vigorously and quite quickly in order to retain the brightness and zest of the tomatoes.

Carbonara Sauce – Carbonara is cream-based and incredibly quick to conjure up. Carbonara is a Roman dish that translates roughly as a charcoal maker’s style of good rustic sauce that is technically just a rustic one that uses eggs as a base for the sauce. Along with the eggs, the sauce makes use of extra virgin olive oil, guanciale, salt, and pepper for seasoning. The sauce is made creamy using cheese and raw eggs.

Ragu Alla Bolognese – The most famous Italian sauce that most people enjoy across the globe is ragu sauce. This sauce dated back to its origins back in the 18th century. Ragu sauce is rich, and its hearty flavor comes from being slow-cooked along with minced beef, pancetta, sauteed vegetables, and infused and cooked with wine. This famous sauce was developed in the region called Bologna. Traditionally, it was served with flat egg pasta, such as tagliatelle.

Pesto Alla Genovese – Pesto sauce, on the other hand, originates from the Italian region, Liguria, which means pounded or crushed – which is originally the method of preparation. Pesto sauce is made using basil leaves, crushed garlic, texturally coarse salt, pine nuts, and top quality grated pecorino cheese, Parmigiano, and extra virgin olive oil.

Aglio, Olio e Peperoncino – According to literal translation, Aglio, olio e peperoncino means – garlic, oil, and chili pepper. Aglio, olio e peperoncino is generally had with spaghetti and garnished with chopped parsley. The starchy water the pasta is cooked in is used to emulsify and thicken the Aglio, olio e peperoncino.

Recipe for Garlic Shrimp Pasta in Red Wine Tomato Sauce

Ingredients:

450 grams of shrimp peeled

1 tbsps of olive oil

Pepper & Salt

⅛ tsp of red pepper flakes

Red Wine Sauce

1 tbsp of olive oil

Half chopped onions

Six cloves of garlic

Half a cup of San Marzano tomato sauce

Two diced tomatoes

Half cup of red wine (something like Chianti)

Half a cup of fresh basil leaves

Half a tsp of onion and garlic powder (for seasoning)

One tsp Italian seasoning

Half tsp of salt & pepper

8 ounces of Spaghetti pasta

Half cup of parmesan cheese

Instructions

Firstly in a large skillet, add some olive oil, heating it over medium heat. After the skillet is hot, add the shrimps into the pan and season it generously with salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes.

Cook the shrimps for about 2 minutes before turning the shrimp over after until the shrimp is just cooked through, and then transfer it to another plate.

In order to make the sauce

Take a tablespoon of olive oil and pour it in a large skillet over medium heat.

Now add it into the heated up pan, garlic, and onion and cook it through till it’s fragrant and translucent.

After this, add the cup of San Marzano tomato sauce and fry it for a minute and also the diced tomatoes, along with the wine. Bring this sauce to a boil.

Now, add in the basil, garlic, and onion seasoning along with Italian seasoning and salt. Then, bring the mixture to a simmer.

Cook the spaghetti according to the instructions on the package. Set aside after draining the al dente cooked pasta.

Assemble the spaghetti, shrimp, and the sauce into together and mix well.

Sprinkle some parmesan cheese over the top of the pasta.

Enjoy this yummy meal!