Mistakes to Avoid When Developing React Native Apps

Before jumping into the mistakes, let’s begin with an overview of the React Native technology and what are the reasons to opt for react native app development for your mobile apps!

React Native is an open-source JavaScript framework launched by Facebook. It allows mobile app development companies to create high-quality apps for both Android and iOS platforms.

Being an easy framework to learn, it is quite easy to develop apps using React Native. Its underlying widgets are native components due to which the framework provides its users with a seamless experience. One of the key advantages of using React is code reusability. It works for iOS and Android both, and reduces time and cost considerably.

Its open-source libraries house pre-developed components which, in turn, enhances the speed of development.

Common React Native App Development Mistakes That Developers Make

1. Inline functions in React ref callbacks:

We often need to do something like shown below the first time an element is mounted.

With the code above, the setupToDraw() function will actually get called twice for every render. That’s definitely not what we want. What we want is that the ref callback to be called once when the component mounts. We can do it as follows:

In the above example, it creates a setupDraw() function at the creation time.

2. Improper Redux store planning:

If we talk about redux, it is a tool used for proper storage of data and helps in application management. There can be a series of issues raised if the redux store is improperly managed. Though it is said that redux does not play a vital role in the performance of the app.

When we get an innovative project, we pay more attention to app layout planning instead of data handling. Redux work is to handle and store data correctly. It also helps in managing and debugging app states. It can prove a powerful tool if used and planned rightly.

3. Not reading external modules’ codes:

Developers at the same time by reading external modules. The external module makes things easier, faster, and helps in the documentation. But sometimes it might not prove useful or as anticipated because modules break. Thus developers should read the code and treat this step as one of the best react native app development practices. Problems can be solved easily by anticipating the wrong module.

4. Improper estimation:

Misestimating project layout and frames is another common mistake made by react native developers.

Project layout for android and iOS should be estimated separately.

form estimation – estimate the validation layout form

Creating web apps- focus on checking all the endpoints offered by the backend. To handle the logic in the app, you should code it correctly.

5. Erroneous project structure:

Working and managing the wrong project structure is very difficult. Structuring a project can be done in many ways. Now developers can make their life easy by organizing projects, files, and folders. Generally, beginners don’t pay attention to organizing and structuring, and this later creates lots of problems. It is important to have a good project structure. So while developing a react native app, it is important to implement the best project structure.

6. Leave console.log statements:

When developing a React Native app, a developer might use console log statements. It might help developers in debugging and analyzing issues. But you must remove all the logs before proceeding to production.

Often, Developers forget to remove them. It can cause server issues which may lead to hacking the app or some other issues. This also slows down the app because they run on the main thread which leads to low app performance.

7. Less or No optimize images:

This is the common mistake developers make during app development. Unoptimized images consume high memory and storage and also reduce app performance to a large extent which results in bad user experience. You should need maximum attention to this part to enhance the performance of an app.

You can start optimizing by using small size images. Most importantly you can use Cache for your images locally for fast loading. Convert Images into WebP format to reduce bundle size and increase fast loading too.

8. Irrelevant coding practices:

This is also the worst mistake developers make during the React Native app development. As the app needs a lot of requirements to be met and can extend in the future. Some developers do not plan before starting the code and use improper coding practices. So most of the time they have to change the old code again to meet new requirements. That will become a nightmare for the developers.