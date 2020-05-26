Home Finance Need For Change in Behavior among Stock Market Traders in This COVID-19...
Finance

Need For Change in Behavior among Stock Market Traders in This COVID-19 Situation

By Emma Dylan
0
41

The COVID-19 pandemic explosion has created a ripple effect on the global economy and the total loss due to the impact is anticipated to be one trillion dollars. In India, coronavirus impact is not limited to some sectors, but is visible across every shareholders and investor.

For example, India has witnessed a stoppage in the business core activities like investor’s meeting, because of self-isolation and social distancing. Due to this an adverse impact is felt across white and blue-collar sectors.

As the global economy reveals uncertainty, traders move their attention towards investing in safe havens…..most probably gold. This is the reason international gold prices touched its peak and even the trade volume were highest.

If you are considering stock trading then there are several things to consider. Undoubtedly, for long term investors, this is the right moment to grab high selling brand shares at a reasonable price.

Successful traders are the ones that adjust to changes. It is not the strength and intelligence, but the flexibility to change that separates successes [winners] from the failures [losers]. Flexibility allows the trader to deal with and manage uncertainty, which is practically challenging. In a highly competitive field like trading, there is a need for professional support to manage the challenges that lay ahead.

Can anyone trade?

A trader can get trained

Trading skills can be learned, which will include managing your emotions, handling your stress, working more disciplines, and practice patience. Psychological factors can be learned, so in theory, anyone can become a trader. The problem is how committed you are, how inspired you are, and how important are trading goals for you.

A highly motivated person can easily adopt the training, but if you are less committed, then you will need the motivation to change your behavior. Behavior change is tough! To become good a trader, adaptability is the most critical factor than intelligence.

An example of an inspired and committed trader, who changed his behavior…… 

From professional trade experts, you get familiar with how to reduce impulse trading. They are taught to concentrate on two aspects – how to create a trading strategy and how to comply with it. It is also necessary to develop discipline and stick to your trading plan.

Discipline is based on four factors standard, motivation, observing, and will-power. The first three factors depend on the fourth….will-power.

In this coronavirus situation, where the global economy is coming down and chances to invest in long-term blue-chip company stocks must not be ignored. If you are a new trader then make sure you get educated from professionals about the psychological aspects first because you need to be adaptable to the changes in the volatile market.

Patience and discipline are necessary for long-term investment in this COVID-19 situation for every new or experienced trader!

Open an online share trading account in share market. Link your stock trading account to your bank account for credits and debits and start investing.

Emma Dylan
Previous articleWhy you need electronic accounting services
Next articleItalian Sauces & Recipe for Garlic Shrimp Pasta in Red Wine Tomato Sauce

RELATED ARTICLES

Finance

Why you need electronic accounting services

Emma Dylan -
0
With the advent of computer technology, many things have changed and this includes the way we do business. An accounting system is a collection...
Read more
Finance

2020 Guide To Debt Recovery

Emma Dylan -
0
Everyone has gone through a time where they were a little behind on their debt payments. Perhaps the after tax cost of debt has...
Read more
Finance

Things to Understand about Car Insurance

Emma Dylan -
0
Car insurance is bought to provide financial protection for accidental damage to your car, theft or loss from natural occurrences. Car insurance is compulsory...
Read more
Finance

4 Areas to Consider When Planning Your Camper Financing

Emma Dylan -
0
Planning saves us a whole lot of trouble. Apart from that, it enables us to reach our goals, whether they are big or small....
Read more

Must Read

Italian Sauces & Recipe for Garlic Shrimp Pasta in Red Wine Tomato Sauce

Food Emma Dylan -
0
There are five classic Italian pasta sauces according to the various regional specialties and recipes. These traditional recipes are passed down from generation to...
Read more

Need For Change in Behavior among Stock Market Traders in This COVID-19 Situation

Finance Emma Dylan -
0
The COVID-19 pandemic explosion has created a ripple effect on the global economy and the total loss due to the impact is anticipated to...
Read more

Why you need electronic accounting services

Finance Emma Dylan -
0
With the advent of computer technology, many things have changed and this includes the way we do business. An accounting system is a collection...
Read more

Fun and Productive Hobbies to Try for Animal Lovers

Pet Emma Dylan -
0
Knowing how to spend your free time is essential so that you can give your mind a break from your busy schedule. Finding a...
Read more

Christmas Tree Ideas You Will Love

Shopping Emma Dylan -
0
Having a cozy, festive home in which to celebrate the holiday season with your friends and family is a goal of many. Nothing screams...
Read more
© COPYRIGHT @2020 Clarke Daily News. All Rights Reserved.