Should I Repair or Replace My Industrial Equipment

When a machine breaks down, it is often hard to decide whether to replace it or have it repaired. That decision solely relies on a circumstance as there isn’t any clear answer. Thus, you should analyse the situation keenly then decide on the way forward.

Some factors to consider include:

Costs

Often, people think that the cost of buying equipment is always higher than the repairing price. While this may be the case in several instances, it’s not always the case. The repair costs may be low, but numerous repair costs add up to a considerable number, which may be more than the cost of buying a new machine. Frequent repairs also mean that the quantity of production goes down as some repairs take time. Therefore, balance these two sides and decide whether it’s time to call your industrial suppliers for new machines.

Safety

Wear and tear are inevitable when dealing with industrial machines. Constant repairs will not make the device ageless. The malfunctions in older machines pose a significant danger to employees. Therefore, ensure you have continuous safety inspections to protect the workers. In case a machine is considered unsafe even after being repaired, it’s time to get new equipment. For new devices, safety inspections are also mandatory to ensure smooth working.

Repair New Machines and Replace the Old

When a piece of equipment breaks down, consider its lifetime in your industry. Give older machines priority when replacing. This will aid in cutting back on the cost of constant repairs. In most cases, relatively new machines perform excellently with the required maintenance. Replacing them will cost more. When acquiring new equipment, scrutinize whether there are any updates and how they may affect your production. Also, ensure your workers are conversant with them. A new machine may limit productivity when it is complex to run.

Time

Getting new equipment takes time. From finding whether the machine you want to order is in stock, to shipping procedures, you take a lot of time. When you have a time limit and are looking to meet specific deadlines in production, repairs will work best for you. Just engage a specialist to fix the malfunction and carry on with production without delays. Thus, you can avoid losses. Alternatively, if you have the convenience of time, consider replacing the equipment. This will ensure long term efficiency.

Efficiency

With the age of technology, new machines come up every time. These machines come with various benefits such as using less fuel, new features, and fewer breakdowns, among other benefits. When such benefits come with the new machines, consider replacing your equipment. This will increase the speed and ease of production and the overall output, which may also increases your profits. At the same time, be careful with new machines as some may not be compatible with your industry, setting you up for losses.

Before you make a conclusive decision to repair or replace, consider all the above factors to make the best decision. The right choice relies heavily on your keen assessment of the situation. You may also consult an industrial equipment specialist for some professional advice.