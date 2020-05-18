The Effects Your Feet Have on Your Whole Body

It is no secret that our feet are important. But did you know that our feet impact our body’s foundation and alignment? Any problems that you suffer from your feet could actually wreak havoc on your body. A healthy body starts with a healthy alignment, which then starts with your feet!

Issues with Your Feet

Many of us suffer from foot issues. Even the arch of your foot could impact your hips and your body’s alignment.

For example, people who are flat feet have a low arch. This is sometimes a sign that your hips rotate in, mis-balancing your body’s foundation. But there are things you can do to balance out your foundation since you can’t change the arch of your feet. Start with strengthening your glutes, which will help with turning your hips out. Exercises and stretches such as squats and lunges will help do the trick.

On the other hand, some people tend to have a high arch, leading to your hips turning out, which can lead to tight leg muscles. This is why people with high arches should always stretch, especially their hamstrings.

A poor arch, such as too high or too low of an arch in your foot will lead to poor alignment. Your body supports your body and over time, the stress on your feet from improper arches will cause painful knees and hips along with joint pain.

Impacting Your Body

Even the way you stand and walk will impact your body’s posture. Bad posture can eventually lead to additional foot problems along with issues with your knees and back.

If you are ever experiencing issues with your feet, you should always speak with a podiatrist. They will come up with a plan to fix the issue and strengthen your body to help with its alignment and foundation. It may just be custom orthotics or it could be more extreme like ankle replacement surgery.

When it comes to orthotics, they can help you find pain relief from your feet, to your hips, and even to your back and neck.

Did you know that issues with your feet can also impact your organ health? Why? Because nerves in your feet send messages to your brain. When these are not working at an optimal level, it will cause your brain to work overtime. This can lead to the structures holding your organs in place to not work properly and even fail.

