After the declaration of WBJEE 2020 examination result, WBJEE (West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board) will release the WBJEE cutoff details. There are several factors which affect the WBJEE 2020 cutoff. They are

The number of candidates who appeared for the WBJEE examination.

The number of seats available.

The level of difficulty of WBJEE 2020 examination.

The cutoff trend of the previous year.

Key features of WBJEE Cutoff 2020

The cutoff details will be released online.

The cutoff is the closing and opening rank for admission to various participating institutes.

The cutoff for the WBJEE 2020 is different for various institutes and B.Tech courses.

The cutoff details will allow the candidates to understand their admission to particular institutes.

The candidates who qualify the cutoff can attend WBJEE counselling 2020.

The final seat allotment of WBJEE 2020 depends on the rank scored by the candidates, the availability of seats, etc.

Four major steps under WBJEE Counseling

Step 1. Online registration for WBJEE counselling and fees payment.

Qualified candidates can visit the “wbjeeb.nic.in” official website and click on ‘ New Candidate Registration ‘ link. Fill out the information such as name of the applicant, roll number, form number, date of birth and security pin code. Candidates will get the login credentials for further use after a successful registration process.

Step 2. Filling Option.

The next stage involves the choice of colleges and courses participating . Candidates must carefully lock their final choice before the deadline since editing and uploading options expire at 5.00 pm on the due date.

Step 3. Allotment of the seat.

Based on their reference and ranks, candidates will be allocated seats in this step and the process is online mode. Candidates need to use the login credentials to confirm their seat allocation.

Step 4. Document verification and reporting.

At the Reporting Center (RC) physical report is compulsory for the candidates for whom seat allocation is made. The candidates must bring all the necessary documents at this stage and also must pay the initial admission fees.

Step 5. Confirmation and admission procedure.

The final stage of the counselling process is the personal visit and completion of admission in the allotted institute. If the nominee fails to do so, these candidates will be removed for provisional admission.

WBJEE Counselling Facts