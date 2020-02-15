WHAT TO EXPECT AT A REHABILITATION CENTER

You are no longer in denial and have made the bold decision to seek rehabilitation treatment for your drug problem.

Rehabilitation is often the first step taken to recovery. It provides a program that involves abstinence from drugs as well as medical and psychological treatment. All treatments are for the sole purpose of fighting drug addiction and maintaining long-term sobriety.

Many addicts often wonder what happens in Arizona drugrehab center.

Every rehabilitationcenter is different. All treatments are customized according to the addict’s situation. However, all rehabilitation centers have a similar treatment structure.

What happens in pre-treatment?

Before the commencement of treatment,initial consultation with a therapist at drug rehab Arizona is set. Here, rehabilitation options are discussed and you learn about the various rehabilitation programs available. Information about what is entailed in the rehabilitation program is also released to you.

Afterward, a full psychological and physical assessment is done. Medical practitioners seek to ermine the mental and physical state of their patients. For instance, if psychiatrists suspectmental disorders like anxiety and stress, the center provides a better phoenix drug treatment plan that focuses on the addiction as well as the mental illness.

The same applies when they notice health problems that could jeopardize recovery efforts. In physical assessment, medical practitioners seek to determine addiction levels as well as the severity of expected withdrawal symptoms.

From there, a custom treatment plan is created.

What to expect in treatment

Everyone is different and addicts are hooked to different substances from painkillers to illegal substances such as cocaine. Such factors affect the pace and duration in which addicts recover.

As an addict, knowing what to expect in Arizona addiction rehab center prepares you mentally for the challenging task ahead. It also helps minimize unprecedented surprises.

In this article, we are going to discuss how the treatment is administered in rehabilitation centers.

Let’s delve into specifics.

Detox

The first course of treatment involves going through a detox program that flushes out any traces of the drug from the body. This exercise is done under strict medical care and supervision.

Medication that targets specific drug addictions is administered. The medication prevents withdrawal symptoms as well as blocks the effects of the drug should an addict take it.

Early abstinence

Early abstinence is the most difficult stage for recovering addicts.It is where cravings and withdrawal symptoms are at their peak. Recovering addicts learn how to cope with the discomfort to ensure they remain sober.

They are taught new life skills and how to overcome cravings and triggers. They are, also, taught how various over-the-counter medicationscan affect their sobriety

Maintaining abstinence

This is a long-term abstinence strategy that begins 30 – 90 days after abstinence. Recovering addicts are equipped with more coping skills, stress and anger management. They are, also, equipped with the necessary tools to build a healthy lifestyle

Discharge

Once the rehabilitation center ascertains that recovering addictsare ready to remain sober on their own, they are discharged from the facility.

Aftercare

Most rehabilitation centers recommend various aftercare programs that offer recovering addicts with the necessary support to help them adjust well to their normal lives.