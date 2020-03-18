Home Tech Why Data is the Achilles' Heel of Modern Warfare
Tech

Why Data is the Achilles’ Heel of Modern Warfare

By Emma Dylan
0
44

The fundamental principle of winning a war is overpowering one’s enemy. Success has been achieved in many different ways over the centuries, but the fundamental principle has not changed. Perhaps this is why our military is investing so much time and effort into harnessing big data. It turns out that data is the Achilles’ heel of modern warfare.

If a story appearing on the War on the Rocks website is to be believed, the U.S. military is in the process of launching cyber-attacks on its own networks in an attempt to deal with the data problem. What they are doing represents just one aspect of data in modern warfare. Until they get a handle on big data, it will create more problems than it solves.

A Simple DDoS Attack

The most visible representation of the big data problem actually dates back to 2014 and the Russia-Crimea conflict. Russia decided that overwhelming Crimea with brute military force was not in its best interests. Instead, they went after the enemy with data. Russia launched a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack for the express purpose of preventing Crimean military units from communicating.

DDoS attacks are quite simple. They involve overwhelming networks with so much data that they cannot process it all. Regular communication is interrupted, and, in some cases, the networks completely shut down. Hackers have used such attacks for years to bring down corporate networks.

This explains why the U.S. military is launching attacks against its own networks. They have to find ways to deal with the data overload. A big part of what they are working on is signal processing capability. You cannot necessarily stop DDoS attacks from being launched, so you need signal processing technology capable of filtering out excess data and keeping networks up.

Analytics in Warfare

Dealing with DDoS attacks is just the tip of the iceberg. Military minds are also working on ways to adapt analytics to modern warfare. According to big data experts and defense contractor Rock West Solutions, analytics are the next big thing in overcoming the enemy.

Data analytics are currently used throughout the corporate world to address everything from marketing to strategic development. Modern analytics is based on the concept that, given enough time and computing power, it is possible to identify and analyze relationships between separate data points coming from multiple streams.

Analytics can tell a company how well its marketing efforts are doing in relation to key performance indicators. Analytics can help researchers predict the likelihood of a certain demographic group being diagnosed with a particular illness. It is truly amazing. Military planners want that same capability.

They want to be able to harvest a ton of data from the battlefield and use it to determine the enemy’s next move. They want the ability to simulate battle plans within a highly accurate scenario that allows them to make adjustments long before the actual battle begins.

More Efficient Management

You cannot talk about big data in modern warfare without talking about management aspects. No war is conducted in the absence of administrative and support efforts undertaken behind battle lines. And unfortunately, military units are only as efficient as the management behind them. Big data can help here, too.

Today’s military runs on data. More than at any other time in history, our military leaders need constant access to accurate data. They also need the ability to use data to maximum advantage. They do not have that ability yet. And until they do, big data will continue to be the Achilles’ heel of modern warfare.

Emma Dylan
Previous articleThings You Should Know Before Purchasing An Organic Weighted Blanket
Next articleECommerce for Dummies: Which Programming Languages Should I Use?

RELATED ARTICLES

Tech

Why should you keep away From Duplicate versions of Office?

Emma Dylan -
0
Are you looking to save money by installing a pirated version of Microsoft Office setup  in the system? It may seem a budget-friendly option...
Read more
Tech

ECommerce for Dummies: Which Programming Languages Should I Use?

Emma Dylan -
0
If you’re not from a tech background and you’re trying to build an eCommerce website, it can be overwhelming to see the number of...
Read more
Tech

Mac Utility tool – examples of what to find and information

Emma Dylan -
0
Here we are speaking about Apple’s professional way of updating the system in MacOS and satisfying its customers all at one go.  From networking...
Read more
Tech

Step by step instructions to Choose A Great Tech Support Company

Emma Dylan -
0
Little and medium measured organizations use innovation as much as huge partnerships. Frequently, little and medium organizations should be progressively responsive and light-footed with...
Read more

Must Read

5 Mistakes that can Spoil Good Businesses 

Business Emma Dylan -
0
If you are an old businessman or a naive who is just working for their start ups, you must realize that business is not...
Read more

Why should you keep away From Duplicate versions of Office?

Tech Emma Dylan -
0
Are you looking to save money by installing a pirated version of Microsoft Office setup  in the system? It may seem a budget-friendly option...
Read more

5 Benefits of Having a Personal Trainer

Health Emma Dylan -
0
Deciding to hit the gym may be one of the best investments you'll make in your overall health and well-being. However, if this is...
Read more

ECommerce for Dummies: Which Programming Languages Should I Use?

Tech Emma Dylan -
0
If you’re not from a tech background and you’re trying to build an eCommerce website, it can be overwhelming to see the number of...
Read more

Why Data is the Achilles’ Heel of Modern Warfare

Tech Emma Dylan -
0
The fundamental principle of winning a war is overpowering one's enemy. Success has been achieved in many different ways over the centuries, but the...
Read more
© COPYRIGHT @2020 Clarke Daily News. All Rights Reserved.